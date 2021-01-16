Fit and Well Idaho: Skin cancer is still a risk in the winter

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — While it may be winter, skin cancer is still something that people need to protect themselves against.

For this week’s Fit and Well Idaho report, KMVT shares how the sun is still just as strong in the winter.

Even though you may not be able to feel the sun on your face or skin during the winter months, St. Luke’s is reminding people who ski, snowboard, or enjoy other activities outside to be careful.

The sun’s UV rays are strong, and they reflect off the snow and back onto your face, which can cause a burn.

Your skin should be protected while you are recreating outside, no matter what temperature it is.

“You want a sunscreen that is at least SPF 30, and a Chapstick or some sort of lip balm that has SPF in it also is very beneficial, but SPF 30 and reapply it every 2 hours,” said Melanie Gonzales, who is the Community Health Program Coordinator at St. Luke’s.

She reminds everyone that skin cancer has nothing to do with temperature, and everything to do with your skin’s exposure to UV rays.

