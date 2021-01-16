Gomez, Thornton combine for 47 points in win over Raft River; local sports roundup

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With four teams all within a loss of each other, this is truly a fight to the finish in the Snake River Conference.

Lighthouse Christian and Raft River high schools played each other early on in the season, with the Trojans taking that game by three.

Now the series moves to Twin Falls and the Lions seek to avenge that loss.

We pick this one up in the third quarter, the Trojans down eight until Karlee Christensen drains the three, nothing but net, five point game.

On the other side, the Lions’ Aleia Blakeslee with the nice post move, she had 12 points.

Moments later, it’s Christensen again from deep for Raft River, the senior with 15 points.

Lauren Gomez now with the ball, takes a step back and fires up a three, that’s an incredibly lucky bounce, it’s a nine point advantage in favor of the home team.

Same score, still in the third, the Trojans’ Libby Boden gets in front of a pass intended for Gomez, Kaybree Christensen chases it down, she is going to Utah State for running after all. The senior boasting an 11 point night.

But no one could stop Gomez, 26 points for the Lion senior and Lighthouse wins this one, 74-55.

Kynlee Thornton also added 21 points in the win.

Braylee Heaton paced the Trojans with 17.

OTHER SCORES

Twin Falls 39, Canyon Ridge 34: Reagan Rex led the scoring attack with 12 points, Brinley Iverson added 11, while Kaylin Bailey scored 10.

Jerome 67, Wood River 17

Burley 47, Minico 28: Amari Whiting scored 19 points, while Kelsie Pope added 16.

Kimberly 55, Buhl 19

Camas County 50, Castleford 27

Shoshone 42, Glenns Ferry 18

Murtaugh 44, Oakley 31: Amanda Elorrieta scored 11 points for the Red Devils. Kylan Jones led the Hornets with 10.

Richfield 42, Dietrich 29

BOYS SCORES

Filer 60, American Falls 27

Camas County 56, Castleford 53

Carey 65, Hagerman 25

Hansen 56, North Star Charter 53

BOWLING

Snake River Bowl hosted a tri-match with Gooding.

Boys

Minico Defeated Gooding 11/3

Declo Defeated Gooding 11/3

Burley Defeated Gooding 13/1

High Individuals

Minico’s Ethan Hager 259

Gooding’s Byrson Butterfied 186

Declo’s Corbin Williams 182

Burley’s Kayden Stone 195

Girls

Gooding defeated Minico 10/4

Declo Defeated Gooding 10/4

Burley Defeated Gooding 13/1

High Individuals

Minico’s Jacobi Molina 172

Gooding’s Janika Veenstra 148

Burley’s Halli Vaughn 157

Declo’s Kelcie Burton 173

