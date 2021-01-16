Local high school basketball recap
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 1:52 AM MST|Updated: 7 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Here is a recap of area basketball scores as provided by area coaches.
Pocatello 60, Burley 48: Adam Kloepfer produced 15 points and 6 rebounds, while Stockton Page and Ramsey Trevino both had 9.
Canyon Ridge 46, Wood River 38
Snake River 63, Kimberly 44
Raft River 43, Murtaugh 38: Bodee Spencer had a game-high 17 points for the Trojans. Leading the way for the Red Devils, Ty Stanger with 11 points and Wes Stanger who produced 10.
- Raft River: 10, 14, 14, 13
- Murtaugh: 9, 13, 13, 12
Oakley 46, Glenns Ferry 26
Garden Valley 77, Dietrich 72
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Jerome 54, Kimberly 46
Mountain Home 44, Buhl 17
Filer 56, Declo 26
Rimrock 55, Glenns Ferry 19
Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.