Local high school basketball recap

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Here is a recap of area basketball scores as provided by area coaches.

Pocatello 60, Burley 48: Adam Kloepfer produced 15 points and 6 rebounds, while Stockton Page and Ramsey Trevino both had 9.

Canyon Ridge 46, Wood River 38

Snake River 63, Kimberly 44

Raft River 43, Murtaugh 38: Bodee Spencer had a game-high 17 points for the Trojans. Leading the way for the Red Devils, Ty Stanger with 11 points and Wes Stanger who produced 10.

Raft River: 10, 14, 14, 13

Murtaugh: 9, 13, 13, 12

Oakley 46, Glenns Ferry 26

Garden Valley 77, Dietrich 72

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Jerome 54, Kimberly 46

Mountain Home 44, Buhl 17

Filer 56, Declo 26

Rimrock 55, Glenns Ferry 19

