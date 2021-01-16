Advertisement

Local high school basketball recap

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 1:52 AM MST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Here is a recap of area basketball scores as provided by area coaches.

Pocatello 60, Burley 48: Adam Kloepfer produced 15 points and 6 rebounds, while Stockton Page and Ramsey Trevino both had 9.

Canyon Ridge 46, Wood River 38

Snake River 63, Kimberly 44

Raft River 43, Murtaugh 38: Bodee Spencer had a game-high 17 points for the Trojans. Leading the way for the Red Devils, Ty Stanger with 11 points and Wes Stanger who produced 10.

  • Raft River: 10, 14, 14, 13
  • Murtaugh: 9, 13, 13, 12

Oakley 46, Glenns Ferry 26

Garden Valley 77, Dietrich 72

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Jerome 54, Kimberly 46

Mountain Home 44, Buhl 17

Filer 56, Declo 26

Rimrock 55, Glenns Ferry 19

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Magic Valley animal rescues are concerned about the number of animals being dumped and...
Animal rescues concerned with number of dogs dumped in Magic Valley
Stimulus checks go to wrong account.
Tax Preparer: Missing stimulus checks will be sent out by Feb. 1
A 67-year-old Twin Falls man appeared in court Wednesday morning via Zoom, where he faces 25...
Twin Falls man faces 25 counts of sexual exploitation of a child
Idaho State Police Troopers arrested two people Monday at Idaho Statehouse on warrants of...
Two people arrested at Idaho Statehouse on warrants
Idaho Gov. Brad Little is slated to give the State of the State address Monday afternoon as the...
Governor gives Idaho State of the State address, kicks off Legislative session

Latest News

Winston Venable to remain the Boise State running backs coach.
Venable named running backs coach
Winston Venable, Boise State running backs coach
Boise State retains running backs coach
Lighthouse hosted Raft River Thursday night in league play.
Gomez, Thornton combine for 47 points in win over Raft River; local sports roundup
Lions rout Trojans