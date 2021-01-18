Advertisement

6 Canada geese were shot and dumped along Snake River

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 12:50 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Canada geese were shot and left to waste for the second time this winter along the Snake River in Minidoka County.

Idaho Fish and Game says officers found six Canada geese dumped and left to waste on Jan. 16.

These birds were dumped in the same spot that nine other geese were found in late December.

Both times officers found the birds completely intact with no meat taken off.

Senior Conservation Officer Aaron Andruska says the fact that someone has dumped Canada geese twice in the same location is appalling.

Andruska said it’s a blatant case of wasting game.

Anyone who may have information about these shot geese is asked to call the Citizens Against Poaching hotline, 24-hours a day at 1-800-632-5999 or reports can be filed online at the CAP webpage. Information can also be given directly to Officer Aaron Andruska at 208-539-4410, or by calling the Magic Valley Regional Office at 208-324-4359.

