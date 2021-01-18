Advertisement

Academic All-Star — Nicholas Swensen

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 11:36 AM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This week’s Academic All-Star is Nicholas Swensen from Twin Falls High School.

Nicholas maintains a 4.0 GPA, scored a 31 on his ACT, and is a member of NHS. He is enrolled in or has completed numerous AP and dual credit courses.

He completed the Eagle Scout Project, volunteers at the local soup kitchen, and helps the elderly and others in need through his church organization.

In four years on the football team, he has been recognized as the most valuable player and offensive player of the year for football. He also won Honorable mentions for basketball.

He has been part of the orchestra for 4 years and was selected for All-State Orchestra. Nicholas was recognized as a 2020 4A Interscholastic Star.

His favorite subject is mathematics, and he plans to attend Brigham Young University to study Engineering.

Congratulations Nicholas Swensen, this week’s First Federal Academic All-Star.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Magic Valley animal rescues are concerned about the number of animals being dumped and...
Animal rescues concerned with number of dogs dumped in Magic Valley
A 67-year-old Twin Falls man appeared in court Wednesday morning via Zoom, where he faces 25...
Twin Falls man faces 25 counts of sexual exploitation of a child
Stimulus checks go to wrong account.
Tax Preparer: Missing stimulus checks will be sent out by Feb. 1
Idaho State Police Troopers arrested two people Monday at Idaho Statehouse on warrants of...
Two people arrested at Idaho Statehouse on warrants
FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2020, file photo, the Idaho Senate debates a bill, at the Statehouse in...
Idaho Senate starts effort to wrest power from Gov. Little

Latest News

This week’s Academic All Star is Melissa Hardy from Oakley High School.
Academic All-Star — Melissa Hardy
Academic All-Star — Melissa Hardy
Academic All-Star — Melissa Hardy
The schools in Twin Falls School District are now all on the same schedule with more...
Twin Falls School District begins more face-to-face learning schedule
Due to COVID-19 precautions Robert Stuart Middle School did not have a play in December but...
Twin Falls school adjusts to COVID-19 by changing their play into a podcast