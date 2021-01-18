Academic All-Star — Nicholas Swensen

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This week’s Academic All-Star is Nicholas Swensen from Twin Falls High School.

Nicholas maintains a 4.0 GPA, scored a 31 on his ACT, and is a member of NHS. He is enrolled in or has completed numerous AP and dual credit courses.

He completed the Eagle Scout Project, volunteers at the local soup kitchen, and helps the elderly and others in need through his church organization.

In four years on the football team, he has been recognized as the most valuable player and offensive player of the year for football. He also won Honorable mentions for basketball.

He has been part of the orchestra for 4 years and was selected for All-State Orchestra. Nicholas was recognized as a 2020 4A Interscholastic Star.

His favorite subject is mathematics, and he plans to attend Brigham Young University to study Engineering.

Congratulations Nicholas Swensen, this week’s First Federal Academic All-Star.

