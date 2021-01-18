Advertisement

EXPLAINER: The mechanics of the Idaho power struggle

The Idaho Senate gathers in the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho, on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Idaho...
The Idaho Senate gathers in the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho, on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Idaho lawmakers in the first week of the legislative session wasted no time initiating a power struggle with Republican Gov. Brad Little that could affect Idaho residents for generations. Lawmakers introduced eight pieces of legislation to increase the authority of the part-time Legislature while limiting the governor's power.(Keith Ridler | AP)
By KEITH RIDLER
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 11:33 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho lawmakers in the first week of the legislative session wasted no time initiating a power struggle with Republican Gov. Brad Little that could affect residents for generations.

Lawmakers introduced eight pieces of legislation to increase the part-time Legislature’s authority while limiting the governor’s power.

Lawmakers say they’re spurred by what they consider overly burdensome coronavirus restrictions put in place by the governor.

Lawmakers say the current system is a relic of the Cold War-era that concentrates too much power with one person. Idaho joins at least 17 other states in considering enacting limits on executive powers.

