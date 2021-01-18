Gooding tops Buhl in SCIC matchup, 42-41

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In a Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference matchup Friday, Buhl hosted Gooding on the hardwood.

First-quarter, Ryne Kelly gets it in the corner, finds Drexler Jaynes flashing to the rim for the easy layup. The first points of the game go to the Indians

Gooding now, Colston Loveland gets it in the post. He gets the double team and kicks it out to Brayden Brown for the three. Gooding on top by one.

Buhl, on the other end, more backdoor cuts. Eli Azevedo finds Jaynes again for the layup.

A couple of possessions later, Gooding’s Owen Rogers attacks, he misses the layup, but big man Colston Loveland is there to clean it up. He had 19 points and 13 rebounds.

Gooding would need all of that from Loveland to eke out the win. The Senators top the Indians 42-41.

Gooding moves to 2-1 in conference play, Buhl falls to 0-2.

