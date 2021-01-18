Idaho House rejects remote participation amid virus concerns

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Lawmakers in the House have rejected a request from one of its members to allow her and others to participate remotely due to her being at increased risk of serious illness or death from the coronavirus.

The House voted 49-11 with 10 absent on Friday to reject the request from Democrat Muffy Davis of Ketchum.

Davis said remote participants would have to be visible to other lawmakers during votes.

Davis is a paraplegic because of a skiing accident three decades ago that she says has resulted in compromised lung function.

Lawmakers who opposed participating remotely say it’s not an appropriate way to represent constituents.

