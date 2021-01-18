Advertisement

Idaho House rejects remote participation amid virus concerns

Lawmakers who opposed participating remotely say it’s not an appropriate way to represent constituents.
Lawmakers in the House have rejected a request from one of its members to allow her and others...
Lawmakers in the House have rejected a request from one of its members to allow her and others to participate remotely due to her being at increased risk of serious illness or death from the coronavirus. (Source: KMVT file image)(KMVT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 12:30 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Lawmakers in the House have rejected a request from one of its members to allow her and others to participate remotely due to her being at increased risk of serious illness or death from the coronavirus.

The House voted 49-11 with 10 absent on Friday to reject the request from Democrat Muffy Davis of Ketchum.

Davis said remote participants would have to be visible to other lawmakers during votes.

Davis is a paraplegic because of a skiing accident three decades ago that she says has resulted in compromised lung function.

Lawmakers who opposed participating remotely say it’s not an appropriate way to represent constituents.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Magic Valley animal rescues are concerned about the number of animals being dumped and...
Animal rescues concerned with number of dogs dumped in Magic Valley
A 67-year-old Twin Falls man appeared in court Wednesday morning via Zoom, where he faces 25...
Twin Falls man faces 25 counts of sexual exploitation of a child
Stimulus checks go to wrong account.
Tax Preparer: Missing stimulus checks will be sent out by Feb. 1
Idaho State Police Troopers arrested two people Monday at Idaho Statehouse on warrants of...
Two people arrested at Idaho Statehouse on warrants
FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2020, file photo, the Idaho Senate debates a bill, at the Statehouse in...
Idaho Senate starts effort to wrest power from Gov. Little

Latest News

Canada geese were shot and left to waste for the second time this winter along the Snake River...
6 Canada geese were shot and dumped along Snake River
This week’s Academic All Star is Nicholas Swensen from Twin Falls High School.
Academic All-Star — Nicholas Swensen
The Idaho Senate gathers in the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho, on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Idaho...
EXPLAINER: The mechanics of the Idaho power struggle
The Idaho National Guard sent approximately 400 Soldiers to Washington D.C. on June 5, 2020 to...
Idaho National Guard to deploy 300 to Biden inauguration