Idaho National Guard to deploy 300 to Biden inauguration

The Idaho National Guard originally planned to send about 12 people to the inauguration
The Idaho National Guard sent approximately 400 Soldiers to Washington D.C. on June 5, 2020 to...
The Idaho National Guard sent approximately 400 Soldiers to Washington D.C. on June 5, 2020 to assist with guarding federal monuments, buildings and other property. The Soldiers augmented the D.C. National Guard and serves in support of the United States Park Police and Metropolitan Police Department. Soldiers departed from Gowen Field, Pocatello and Spokane less than 25 hours after the mission was approved by Gov. Brad Little. Idaho was one of 11 states to send additional support to the nation’s capital.(U.S. Air National Guard Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur | Idaho National Guard)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 11:16 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — About 300 Idaho National Guard soldiers and airmen will be sent to Washington, D.C. to help with President-Elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday.

Maj. Gen. Michael Garshak, the Idaho National Guard adjutant general, says the guard members will help ensure the peaceful and orderly transition of power.

The Idaho National Guard originally planned to send about 12 people to the inauguration, but dramatically increased that number to about 6% of the Idaho National Guard force after officials requested more help in Washington, D.C.

Security concerns were heightened last week after a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters violently overtook the U.S. Capitol building in a breach that left five people dead.

