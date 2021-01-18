Jerome pulls away in Battle of the Bridge, moves to 11-1

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In a big Great Basin Conference matchup Friday night, Twin Falls hosted Jerome. Twin falls, 3-2 in conference play, looked to give the Jerome Tigers their first conference loss of the season.

In the third quarter, Nic Swensen gets it on the block finds Iradukunda Emery on the perimeter, nothing but net from behind the arc for Emery. The senior had 11 on the night. The Bruins take a seven-point lead.

But how about Michael Lloyd on the other end. No fear, drives the the rim with the left hand. He gets the bucket and the foul. Lloyd had a game-high 16.

This one went back and forth, Swensen splits the defenders on his way to the tin, a little english on the layup. Twin Falls goes up four.

To the last couple seconds of the third quarter, Lloyd makes something happen and somehow gets the ball over to Colton Elison in the corner for the triple.

Jerome would take the momentum from the third into the fourth and win the battle of the bridge 59-51.

Jerome moves to 11-1 and 6-0 in conference play on the season. Twin Falls drops to 6-6.

