Jerome’s Showers signs with CSI

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — George Showers of Jerome High School signed his National Letter of Intent with the College of Southern Idaho Friday.

The cross country athlete placed 20th at the Idaho 4A state championships in October. He says it’s always been his goal to run at the collegiate level.

Now, he gets to do that for a cross country program that finished second at the junior college level in 2020.

“I just like the atmosphere there,” Showers said. “It’s not far from home for me. Get to kind of feel what kind of college is about a little and enjoy it.”

Showers says after his two years at CSI, he would like to continue running at a four-year institution.

