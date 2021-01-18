Kindergartners at CSI have work displayed at the Herrett Center

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The kindergarten class at the College of Southern Idaho has created a crawdad exhibit, which is being displayed at the Herrett Center.

During the class’s nature walks, the students became interested in the crawdads they found in the canals around the campus and wanted to learn more.

The class started reading books and doing research on the animals and eventually created their own crawdads out of different materials.

The children put a lot of work into the project, so their teacher Jodie Bridges asked if they could be displayed at the Herrett Center for the whole community to see.

“As their teacher, I kind of just guided it along,” she said. “They asked; they had all these questions, like, ‘Why do they swim backwards? What do they need in their habitat so we can bring them back to the classroom?’ And all of these things kind of guided what they wanted to learn about. So that became an area of study in our classroom because we know children learn best when they have an interest in what they are learning about.”

Anyone can view their exhibit at the Herrett Center through the end of January.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.