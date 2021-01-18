Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Monday, January 18, 2021

We are going to have decreasing clouds throughout the day today in the Magic Valley, and we are going to have mostly sunny skies today in the Wood River Valley. There is also a slight chance that we could see a couple snow and rain showers during the day today, but most locations are going to remain dry. It is also going to be chilly and a bit breezy today as highs are going to be in the low to mid 30s in most locations, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Tonight is then going to have mostly clear skies and cold temperatures as lows are going to be in the upper single digits and low teens in the Wood River Valley and the upper teens and low 20s in the Magic Valley. There is also going to continue to be a little bit of a breeze around tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 15 mph.

Tomorrow is then going to have lots of sunshine and dry conditions, and Wednesday is going to have partly cloudy skies and dry conditions as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures tomorrow and Wednesday are also going to be near to a little bit above average for this time of year as highs tomorrow are going to be in the low to mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 30s in the Magic Valley, and highs on Wednesday are going to be in the low 30s in the Wood River Valley and the low 40s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be a little breezy tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Thursday is then going to have mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of mountain snow and valley snow/rain showers during the afternoon and evening as a weak disturbance passes by our area. There are then going to be some isolated mountain snow and valley snow/rain showers around on Friday and Saturday as a stronger disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on both of these days. Sunday is then going to have mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions as an upper level ridge is going to be in control of our weather.

The temperatures on Thursday and Friday are going to continue to be near average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the upper 20s and low 30s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 30s in the Magic Valley. The temperatures on Saturday and Sunday are then going to be below average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid 20s in the Wood River Valley and the mid 30s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be a little breezy on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

TODAY (MONDAY, JANUARY 18 (MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY)):

MAGIC VALLEY: Decreasing clouds with a slight chance of snow and rain showers. Colder and a bit breezy. Winds: WNW to NNW 5-20 mph. High: 36

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers. A little breezy. Winds: NNW to NNE 5-20 mph. High: 33

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly clear skies. Winds: ENE 5-15 mph. Low: 20

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly clear skies. Cold and a little breezy. Winds: NNE 5-15 mph. Low: 11

TOMORROW (TUESDAY, JANUARY 19):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. A little breezy. Winds: ENE 5-20 mph. High: 37

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. Winds: North 5-15 mph. High: 32

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly clear skies. Cold. Winds: SE 5-10 mph. Low: 18

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly clear skies. Cold. Winds: NNW 5-10 mph. Low: 11

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 20:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. High: 41 Low: 22

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. High: 31 Low: 13

THURSDAY, JANUARY 21:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers during the afternoon and evening. High: 39 Low: 24

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers during the afternoon and evening. Cold. High: 29 Low: 14

FRIDAY, JANUARY 22:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated snow and rain showers around. A little breezy. High: 37 Low: 23

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with some isolated snow showers around. Cold. High: 29 Low: 11

SATURDAY, JANUARY 23:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with some isolated snow and rain showers around. Chilly and a little breezy. High: 34 Low: 19

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Cold. High: 26 Low: 7

SUNDAY, JANUARY 24:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Chilly and a little breezy. High: 34

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers. Cold. High: 23

