Wilson Theater to begin Youth Symphony Chorus; musicians encouraged to audition

They are holding auditions on February 11th and 13th for those interested.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 4:44 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Wilson Theater in Rupert is starting a youth symphony and choir, and are looking for Mini-Cassia musicians to audition.

Stetzon Blacker and Jeff Gomez are both musicians from Rupert, and when they were in high school, they drove to Twin Falls to be a part of the youth symphony there.

But, they thought it would be good to have an option for students in the Rupert and Burley area.

Together with the Wilson Theater, they are going to be holding auditions for students in high school wishing to be a member.

String instruments, wind instruments, and vocalists are all welcome to come audition.

“It’s a great escapement from everything else, they can come and be with their friends, and just enjoy playing.” said Jeff Gomez, one of the co-founders. “But then at the same time they are learning skills that will take them out, you know if they need to use it for college.”

They are encouraging anyone who is interested to come and audition.

While they are looking for high school students, they say middle schoolers who are interested should audition as well.

They are holding auditions on February 11th and 13th.

For more information visit their website.

Their email is historicwilsonyouth@gmail.com.

They are also looking for music stands to begin the season off with, if anyone would like to donate, you can contact them through the above email.

