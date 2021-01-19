Advertisement

Chocolate bars recalled over plastic contamination

Lake Champlain Chocolates said a consumer reported finding brittle pieces of plastic inside...
Lake Champlain Chocolates said a consumer reported finding brittle pieces of plastic inside their candy bars.(Source: Lake Champlain Chocolates/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 5:47 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Vermont-based chocolate company has recalled several chocolate bars for plastic contamination.

Lake Champlain Chocolates said a consumer reported finding brittle pieces of plastic inside their candy bars.

The recalled items have been on the market from July 2020 to January 2021, and are found in gift packages and baskets that have been sent to retailers in all 50 states.

Lake Champlain says no injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Magic Valley animal rescues are concerned about the number of animals being dumped and...
Animal rescues concerned with number of dogs dumped in Magic Valley
A 67-year-old Twin Falls man appeared in court Wednesday morning via Zoom, where he faces 25...
Twin Falls man faces 25 counts of sexual exploitation of a child
Stimulus checks go to wrong account.
Tax Preparer: Missing stimulus checks will be sent out by Feb. 1
FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2020, file photo, the Idaho Senate debates a bill, at the Statehouse in...
Idaho Senate starts effort to wrest power from Gov. Little
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: Nearly 300 cases, two deaths reported Sunday

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2014 file photo, an Amtrak logo is seen on a train at 30th Street...
Amtrak cancels trains in Virginia ahead of inauguration
FILE - In this March 12, 2020 file photo, Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Rachel Levine...
Biden picks transgender woman as assistant health secretary
The New York Mets have fired their general manager.
Mets fire GM after he sent explicit texts to female reporter
It's called the most important briefcase in the world.
How Trump will hand off 'nuclear football' to Biden