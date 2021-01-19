Advertisement

CSI Volleyball begins season on Friday in Texas

CSI Volleyball Practice: January 18, 2021
CSI Volleyball Practice: January 18, 2021(KMVT)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 11:40 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho volleyball team starts their abbreviated season this Friday in Texas.

While the season is getting off to a late start, the goal is always the same, win a national title, the 13th one in school history.

“You’re going to see a lot of people attack the ball, and good defense, a lot of long rallies, explained CSI head coach Jim Cartisser.

This season’s roster features 18 players. Three of them hail from Twin Falls schools, including sophomores Brooklyn Weston and Taylor Burnham.

Weston, a Canyon Ridge High School graduate said, “I had a surgery over break, thankfully it’s a quick recovery, I am able to get back in and get moving.”

“It’s nice coming in as sophomore, you know what to expect, it makes it a lot less stressful and more competitive,” Burnham, a Twin Falls High School graduate added.

Joining them, Kelbie Standley of Canyon Ridge, Weston’s former high school teammate.

“Kelbie has gotten so much better, she’s an incredible player and I am excited to see what she can do,” Weston exclaimed.

The girls took advantage of having the fall semester to prepare, which featured a few scrimmages.

Hannah Karrasch, a native of Queensland, Australia said, “a normal season we would only have two weeks once we get into fall semester before we start playing, so it’s nice to have that long of a time to prepare.”

New Mexico Military Institute is hosting this weekend’s tournament in Odessa, Texas because of of the state’s stringent COVID-19 guidelines.

Texas is going to be a great way to start.

Three of the teams CSI will face played in the national tournament back in 2019, including the reigning champion, Navarro.

We’ll know how close we are because they’re returning almost everyone this year.

CSI’s first home match is February 17 against Salt Lake Community College.

In case fans can attend, coach Jim Cartisser has one message.

“Good year to come watch, but wear your mask,” he exclaimed.

