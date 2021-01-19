Idaho senators warned of possible COVID-19 exposure

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Lawmakers in the Idaho Senate have been told to monitor their health after a Senate staffer tested positive for COVID-19, but the Senate will continue operating.

Senate President Pro-Tem Chuck Winder said Tuesday that the staffer was infected by a family member outside the Statehouse and went to work Friday with no symptoms. She tested positive Saturday.

Winder says when he saw her, she was typically wearing a mask. He says that the Senate would not be able to function without staffers if an outbreak occurred among them.

Winder says senators who get sick can name substitutes. He says most senators wear masks when around staffers.

