Matt Miller to stay as Boise State wide receivers coach

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Another Boise State coach will remain at his alma mater this fall, as Matt Miller will continue coaching the wide receivers for a second straight season.

"This program and this community have done a lot for me, and I'm looking forward to continuing to be part of both."

—@2mattmiller



🔗 https://t.co/fdEOjPtQ3g https://t.co/AWGjIOhX4B pic.twitter.com/nfrVeGk2ti — Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) January 16, 2021

“Matt is about as blue collar as they come, a Montana boy that loves this program and this community as much as anyone that has put on the jersey,” Avalos said. “He was an outstanding wide receiver, and he’s also an outstanding coach. Our student-athletes are fortunate to be able to learn from him, and we’re fortunate to have him mentoring the student-athletes that come into this program.”

In 2020, he helped mentor Khalil Shakir, who led the Mountain West with just over seven receptions a game. Shakir ended up earning Pro Football Focus Honorable Mention All-American honors. Shakir recorded 52 receptions for 719 yards and six touchdowns. He added 148 rushing yards and was one of only two players nationally with 700 yards receiving and 100 yards rushing this season.

He started his career as an offensive quality control assistant, then left for Montana State. He coached wide receivers from 2016 until being promoted to offensive coordinator midway through the 2018 season. Montana State reached the Football Championship Subdivision Playoffs in 2018 and 2019.

Miller, played for BSU from 2011 to 2015.

“Having come through here as a student-athlete, I know how much this culture that we’ve had here for so long can help build young men of character, and I’m excited to be able to help instill that in the next generation of Broncos,” Miller said. “This program and this community have done a lot for me, and I’m looking forward to continuing to be part of both.”

During his senior season, he helped Boise State win the 2014 Fiesta Bowl against Arizona. He finished as the Broncos’ career leader in receptions (244), second in receiving yards (3,049), and third in receiving touchdowns (29).

Video courtesy of Boise State Athletics

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.