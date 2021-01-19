Advertisement

More Idaho National Guard troops to help with virus fight

Nickolas Orr of the Idaho National Guard checks in a patient for an outdoor COVID-19 test at...
Nickolas Orr of the Idaho National Guard checks in a patient for an outdoor COVID-19 test at Primary Heath Medical Group's clinic in Boise, Idaho, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. Troops direct people outside the urgent-care clinic revamped into a facility for coronavirus patients as infections and deaths surge in Idaho and nationwide. Some 1,000 people have died due to COVID-19, and infections this week surpassed 100,000. (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger)(Otto Kitsinger | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 2:51 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little says he will increase the number of Idaho National Guard soldiers helping with the state’s coronavirus response from 250 to 400 to increase vaccine distribution.

The Republican governor also announced Tuesday new grants for healthcare providers to more quickly administer the vaccine across the state.

Little says enrolled vaccine providers can use the grants to increase staffing, purchase needed equipment and supplies, and improve vaccine access for hard-to-reach and vulnerable populations.

He says grant amounts will be based on the number of doses provided.

