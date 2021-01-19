More Idaho National Guard troops to help with virus fight

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little says he will increase the number of Idaho National Guard soldiers helping with the state’s coronavirus response from 250 to 400 to increase vaccine distribution.

The Republican governor also announced Tuesday new grants for healthcare providers to more quickly administer the vaccine across the state.

Little says enrolled vaccine providers can use the grants to increase staffing, purchase needed equipment and supplies, and improve vaccine access for hard-to-reach and vulnerable populations.

He says grant amounts will be based on the number of doses provided.

