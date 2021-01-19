Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Tuesday, January 19, 2021

We are going to have lots of sunshine today and mostly sunny skies tomorrow as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. We are then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of mountain snow and valley snow/rain showers on Thursday as a weak disturbance begins to approach our area. There are then going to be some isolated mountain snow and valley snow/rain showers around on Friday as this weak disturbance leaves our area and as a storm system begins to approach our area.

The temperatures today through Friday are going to be near average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s in the Wood River Valley, and the upper 30s and low 40s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be a little breezy today, Thursday, and Friday, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Saturday is then going to have partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of snow showers in the Wood River Valley, and mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow and rain showers in the Magic Valley as a storm system passes by our area to the south. Mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Sunday as we are going to be in between storm systems. We are then going to have a chance to see some more mountain snow and valley snow/rain showers on Monday as another storm system begins to work its way into our area.

The temperatures this weekend and early next week are going to be below average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 20s in the Wood River Valley and the mid 30s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be a little breezy on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

TODAY (TUESDAY, JANUARY 19):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. A little breezy. Winds: East to NE 5-20 mph. High: 38

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. Winds: NE to East 5-15 mph. High: 32

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly clear skies. Cold. Winds: East to SE 5-15 mph. Low: 18

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Clear skies becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Cold. Winds: North 5-10 mph. Low: 11

TOMORROW (WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 20):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: SE to NE 5-15 mph. High: 40

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: NE to East 5-10 mph. High: 32

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: SE 5-15 mph. Low: 24

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Cold. Winds: North 5-10 mph. Low: 14

THURSDAY, JANUARY 21:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and rain showers during the evening. A little breezy. High: 39 Low: 25

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers during the afternoon and evening. High: 30 Low: 17

FRIDAY, JANUARY 22:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated snow and rain showers around. A little breezy. High: 40 Low: 25

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated snow showers around. High: 30 Low: 15

SATURDAY, JANUARY 23:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Colder and a little breezy. High: 35 Low: 21

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. High: 29 Low: 9

SUNDAY, JANUARY 24:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers during the morning. Chilly. High: 35 Low: 22

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers. Colder. High: 24 Low: 11

MONDAY, JANUARY 25:

MAGIC VALLEY: Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. High: 34

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Cold. High: 26

