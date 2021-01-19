Advertisement

Study: COVID-19 pandemic created some positive changes

“One thing is to understand what brought us happiness in 2020 and trying to take some of those happy things and routines into 2021”
During the COVID-19 pandemic 14% of people surveyed said they started cooking with family more.
By Layne Rabe
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 10:26 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As we enter 2021, many people are wondering when life will return back to normal, but some experts say COVID-19 has already changed the world forever, including life at home.

The good news is there is some positivity that has come out of 2020. A study funded by the Whirlpool Corporation found families have made some positive changes during the pandemic with more people cooking together and sharing more household chores. People surveyed said they feel closer to friends and family and even worked to learn new skills together. The CEO of The Happiness Research Institute Meik Wilking spoke to KMVT and said he hopes the positivity is here to stay.

“One thing is to understand what brought us happiness in 2020 and trying to take some of those happy things and routines into 2021,” Wilking said. “So, if we enjoyed spending time with family in 2020, then making sure we have perhaps, at least one evening per week where we go together in the kitchen as a family and create a nice meal.”

He said the study also found 14% of American’s said they started making family meals more often.

To learn more tips from Wilking visit the website Improving Life at Home.

