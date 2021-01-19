Transgender youth targeted by two proposed Montana bills

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The Montana House is considering two bills that focus on transgender young people.

One would prohibit doctors from providing transgender youth certain gender-related medical treatment. Another would bar trans students from participating on school sports teams of the gender with which they identify.

LGBTQ activists said during a hearing on Monday that the bills would harm the wellbeing of transgender youth. Proponents said the bills would defend trans children from life-altering medical procedures they cannot fully consent to and protect the integrity of women’s sports.

Idaho last year became the first U.S. state to restrict transgender student sports participation. The law is on hold amid a legal challenge.

