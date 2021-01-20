$1M Powerball ticket purchased in Blaine County

BOISE Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A person who purchased a lottery ticket in Blaine County is the latest winner of a $1 million lottery drawing.

Idaho Lottery confirmed a person purchased a ticket matching the first five numbers for Saturday night’s $639.4 million Powerball draw at a Blaine County retail location, according to a news release.

The winning numbers for Saturday night’s draw are 14, 20, 39, 65, 67, the Powerball was 2 and the PowerPlay number was 3.

In addition to the Powerball winners, Idaho also had 17,911 winning tickets on Mega Millions from Friday night.

The Idaho Lottery encourages everyone to sign their winning tickets before presenting them for payment. Winners have 180 days to claim their prize from Idaho Lottery headquarters in Boise.

“Saturday night in addition to the $1 million winner, we also had 18,942 other winning Powerball tickets that won prizes,” said Jeff Anderson, Idaho Lottery director. “We are encouraging everyone who played Powerball on Saturday to check their tickets carefully for winners. Too often we see players not match the Powerball and think they do not have a winning ticket. In this case, the ticket matched all five of the first numbers and is worth $1 million.”

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night is now $730 million. This is the fifth-largest jackpot in United States history. The Mega Millions jackpot is now at $970 million.

