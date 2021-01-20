Advertisement

Bomb threat called into Supreme Court, all-clear given

The building wasn’t evacuated
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 9:29 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (CNN) – The all-clear has been given after the U.S. Supreme Court received a bomb threat Wednesday.

A public information officer for the court said the building grounds were checked and the building was not evacuated.

An increased National Guard presence was seen at the court.

The situation has returned to normal at the court building, which was already closed to the public because of the pandemic.

The threat was made ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration.

