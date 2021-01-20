CSI program helps keep those over 60 active and connected

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho is helping people stay active and healthy with its Active Aging and Over 60 and Getting Fit program.

That is the topic of this week’s From Learning to Leading report.

In 12 towns throughout southern Idaho, the CSI provides exercise classes for people over the age of 60 through its Over 60 and Getting Fit program.

Research shows that staying active not only helps a person’s body to stay strong but the minds as well.

The program is completely free for those interested.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, they had these classes in local gyms, but now they offer them in person with masks and social distancing, but also over Zoom so people can stay connected and active.

“So now, at 8 o’clock and 9 o’clock and we have two 10 o’clock sessions, they can zoom in and we have wonderful teachers who are doing the exercise classes on zoom,” said Shelly Wright, the director of the program. “So we’ve been able to expand that part of it, and touch people’s lives during this COVID time, still let them connect, still let them get some exercise, which we all know exercise is a huge part of keeping the immune system being healthy.”

They also have a program called Active Aging, which specializes in yoga and Pilates classes, which are $1.50.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.