CSI women’s basketball is ready to finally hit the hardwood

The women's basketball team at the College of Southern Idaho will open up the season ranked 22nd in the country

“It just shows that CSI around the country is always going to be in the spotlight for being a competitive program,” said Head Coach Randy Rogers.

Even though Rogers isn’t ready to count his chickens before they hatch, his team knows they have some tools.

“I feel like our strengths is definitely our speed and our ability to move the ball,” said freshman guard/forward Jasmyn Boles. “We have a lot of talent this year, a lot of athleticism, so I feel like we can use that to our advantage and we’ll be a really good team.”

The ability to move the ball is a welcoming sight in the backcourt. Last year, Karmelah Dean carried the burden as the point guard. This year, CSI has added players that can handle the ball, like Kyra Paniora and Brayli Jenks.

“Last year we had to get it into one person’s hand to push the ball up the court, but this year we have so many different guards who can bring up the ball that we’re going to be able to get in transition and score buckets quickly,” said sophomore post Sierra Davis.

And having more bodies always helps.

“That will just give her (Dean) a chance to get some rest on the bench a little bit and keep her fresh, but it also gives us a chance if teams put pressure on us that we got two or three kids that handle the ball, bringing the ball up the floor,” Rogers said.

Of course the season goal is to win the Scenic West Conference and make a trip to the national tournament.

“I think we are more than capable than doing that,” Boles said “We definitely have all the talent we need, it’s just about the mindset and the work ethic.”

CSI kicks off their season Friday at home against 12th ranked Casper College at 5:30 p.m. No fans are allowed, but all CSI games will be streamed on the Scenic West Network.

