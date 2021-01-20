Advertisement

Idaho Department of Health and Welfare gives a vaccine distribution update

The department expects the number of vaccine doses Idaho sees to increase from 2%-5% each week
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 2:36 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare expects to have received 163,975 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the week.

This is an increase of about 9,000 from a week ago. All of the new doses will be the Moderna vaccine.

The department said last week there was a 48% increase in doses administered, compared to the previous week.

"Along with other states, we are requesting more accurate, timely, and forward-looking estimates of doses Idaho will...

Posted by Idaho Department of Health and Welfare on Tuesday, January 19, 2021

However, officials said figuring out how popular the vaccine has been amongst teachers and frontline workers added in the last weeks won’t be easy to estimate because the state doesn’t collect that information. However, the department said there are no issues with and leftover vaccine.

“Our problem right now is demand far exceeds supply and so there are many, many, many hundreds, thousands of thousands of people that are anxious to get vaccinated, and there’s been no disruption in that demand of people wanting to get vaccinated,” said Director of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Dave Jeppesen. “Our struggle has been on the supply side.”

The department expects the number of vaccine doses Idaho sees to increase from 2%-5% each week.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Magic Valley animal rescues are concerned about the number of animals being dumped and...
Animal rescues concerned with number of dogs dumped in Magic Valley
A 67-year-old Twin Falls man appeared in court Wednesday morning via Zoom, where he faces 25...
Twin Falls man faces 25 counts of sexual exploitation of a child
Stimulus checks go to wrong account.
Tax Preparer: Missing stimulus checks will be sent out by Feb. 1
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: Nearly 1.2K cases, 30 deaths reported Sunday
FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2020, file photo, the Idaho Senate debates a bill, at the Statehouse in...
Idaho Senate starts effort to wrest power from Gov. Little

Latest News

National Guards walk from Union Station to the Capitol Building as events get underway for...
Idaho National Guardsman describes being stationed in Washington D.C.
Blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, Tuesday, Jan. 12,...
$1M Powerball ticket purchased in Blaine County
The Mountain View Food Pantry in Burley helps feed many families throughout southern Idaho.
Mountain View Food Pantry helps feed many families in Southern Idaho
The College of Southern Idaho has a program which helps people over 60 stay in shape and healthy.
CSI program helps keep those over 60 active and connected