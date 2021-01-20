Advertisement

Idaho governor confident in capitol security

“There have been all kinds of meetings and communications with our federal partners”
Gov. Little visited Twin Falls Wednesday to discuss COVID-19 and the inauguration.
By Layne Rabe
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 3:14 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Tensions were high in many state capitals Wednesday as reports of possible protests or riots were reported around the country.

Gov. Brad Little was in Twin Falls Wednesday morning. Putting you first, KMVT was there to get his response to the reports of possible threats.

Little said this month especially, there was a heightened security level. However, he did say that there were other events of the summer so the security of the capitol has been addressed before today. He explained it’s also important for the different agencies to communicate.

“The state controls the block that the capitol is in. I control the second floor,” Little said. “But it’s important that the state police, that’s the lead on capitol, that they have a dialog with the Ada Country Sheriff and the city of Boise, in particular. And, there have been all kinds of meetings and communications with our federal partners.”

He added he would hate to see Idaho’s capitol closed off like other states have done because he feels it’s important that our school children be allowed to tour and experience the legislative process.

