Idaho National Guardsman describes being stationed in Washington D.C.

Nearly 300 soldiers and airmen were sent from Idaho to the nation’s capital to assist with security for Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration.

Originally only about 12 people were to be sent, but that number dramatically increased after officials requested more help in Washington, D.C.

Soldiers that have been sent say that it is strange to see Washington in its current state.

“Walking downtown there’s so many checkpoints,” said Sgt. Edmund Webb. “Especially being in uniform you have everybody’s camera on you when you’re walking to a bus or wherever else. It’s really weird. It’s just a super eerie feeling.”

Sgt. Webb also praised the response of the Idaho national guard for being able to mobilize in less than 48 hours after the call for help.

He also hopes that his time at the capital is mostly uneventful.

“I’m hoping to see absolutely no one,” Webb said. “At the layer of the capitol if we’re seeing people other than press it’s kind of wrong. There’s so many layers that that people shouldn’t be able to get that close currently. We can just keep the peace and have a good day. That’s what I wish for.”

More than 25,000 National Guard members were called from all 50 states to help protect the capitol after the insurrection two weeks ago.

