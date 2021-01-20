Kimbrough, Della Marie

WENDELL—Della Marie Kimbrough, 87, a resident of Twin Falls, died January 18, 2021 at Grace Assisted Living in Twin Falls.

Our momma left this earth with her daughters surrounding her, listening to George Strait, as daddy reached down to clasp her hand and they danced the two-step up to heaven.

Della Marie was born on January 22, 1933, in Carey Idaho, the daughter of Irvin and Edith Wingerd. Della was the oldest of three daughters. She was raised in Gannett, Idaho and attended school in Bellevue. She did chores on the farm and helped with the chickens, cattle and separated the cream off the fresh milk to make butter.

Della met Cliff and knew that he was the one she would marry. She married Clifford Kimbrough on August 24, 1949, in Elko Nevada. They were the parents of six daughters.

While raising their daughters they moved around Southern Idaho for Cliff’s jobs, eventually the family settled in Wendell for 39 years.

Della was a hard worker, willing to do just about any job to help out. She loved traveling with her daughters and spending any time she could with her grandchildren. Her house was always immaculate, friends often joked “she was the Mrs. to Mr. Clean.” After Cliff passed away, she moved to Twin Falls.

She is survived by her six daughters - Sandra Adams of Salem Oregon, Cheryl Rost (PD) of Meridian, Idaho, Katie Cutler of Wendell, Idaho, Vickie Bennett (Pat) of Hill City, Idaho, Julie Zaccone of Halfway Oregon and Jonie Benson (Kurt) of Twin Falls, Idaho; 21 grandchildren and 48 great grandchildren; sisters-in-law - Darlene (Bill) Johnson of Jerome and Lola Betty of Kimberly; and her lifelong friends - Hazel Walker and Hazel Benzinger.

She was preceded in death by her husband - Cliff; parents - Irvin and Edith Wingerd; grandson - Caleb Benson; sons-in-law - Scott Cutler and Raymond Zaccone; and sisters - Ila Brown and Martha Perry.

There will be a viewing on Friday, January 22, 2021 from 12:00 noon until 1:00 pm at Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.

A graveside service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Wendell Cemetery. Please wear a mask, bring your own chair and dress warm.

Those unable to attend can view the service on Facebook Live at Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.