RICHFIELD—Pedro Lira, 60, a resident of Richfield, passed away on Monday, January 18, 2021 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls.

Pedro was born on September 12, 1960 in Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico, the son of Jose Lira and Concepcion Lopez. He was raised and educated in Zapopan until the age of 15, when his father died and he moved to California. At the age of 17 he met Maria Cobian in the city of Gardena, California.

Pedro married Maria on September 23, 1978 in Compton, California at the age of 18, Maria being 17. Although they married at such a young age, their marriage grew to 42 memorable years. Pedro was an amazing husband and father; he dedicated his life to his family. He worked non-stop to provide for his family; to help educate and raise their children. He was very proud of his family.

He is survived by: his wife - Maria Lira of Richfield; one son – Pedro “Peter” Lira, Jr. of Richfield; four daughters – Nora (Sergio) Regalado of Shoshone, Yadira (Pascasio) Robles of Bellevue, Marisela (Fausto) Espino of Hollister and Lizette (Victor) Olvira of Richfield; ten grandchildren – Sergio Regalado, Jr, Joel Lira, Gracie Robles, Damion Regalado, Allen Vega, Esperanza Olvira, Zuemy Vega, Ariana Olvira, Jahdai Olvira and Sebastian Olvira; and two great grandchildren – Amaya Regalado and “Mila Lira”.

Pedro was preceded in death by: his father – Jose Lira; and his brother – Angel Lira.

At his request there will be no funeral service.

Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Shoshone Chapel.

