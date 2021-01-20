Mountain View Food Pantry helps feed many families in Southern Idaho

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Mountain View Food Pantry — run solely by volunteers — has had a large increase in the number of people they are serving since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Every third Tuesday of the month, the Mountain View Food Pantry helps feed more than 250 families, and people start waiting before the sun comes up.

“Some come at like 6 in the morning, the trucks don’t come until at least 10, so they are in line for quite a while,” said Valerie Bowen, one of the volunteers with the pantry.

The food pantry is the largest one in the Burley area, and it helps feed families from seven different counties.

During the month of December, they helped feed 1,858 individuals, which was a 17% increase from November.

At the pantry, they have four programs; the senior citizen program, USDA program, non-USDA program, and their super Tuesday program.

“The boxes are already made today,” said Jack Zarybinisky, a volunteer. “They will drive up. We will load probably about 250 to 260 cars today — the last count that I saw. And we will load those cars full, and we will send them on their way home to eat.”

While the COVID-19 pandemic has shown how many people are in need of healthy food, the volunteers at the food pantry are glad they have been able to help.

“It’s obvious by the numbers that it’s needed, and you know, it’s all walks of life that come,” Bowen said. “There are those that are just now realizing that their income, however, small their social security or whatever their income, is not making it for them.”

The pantry is kept alive by volunteers and donations, and they will continue to help the community have a healthy meal to eat.

“We try to help as many, and we don’t turn anybody away,” Zarybinisky said. “We absolutely won’t turn anybody away. We will make sure everybody gets food.”

