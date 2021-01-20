Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Wednesday, January 20, 2021

We are going to have nice weather again today as we are going to have mostly sunny skies and near to slightly above average temperatures for this time of year as highs are going to be in the upper 20s and low 30s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 30s and low 40s in the Magic Valley. Tonight is then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and cold temperatures as lows are going to be in the mid teens in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 20s in the Magic Valley.

Tomorrow is going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of mountain snow and valley snow/rain showers as a weak disturbance passes by our area. Friday is then going to have mostly cloudy skies with some isolated mountain snow and valley snow/rain showers around as a storm system begins to approach our area from the south and west. The temperatures tomorrow and Friday are also going to continue to be near to slightly above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the low to mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 30s and low 40s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be a little breezy on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Saturday is going to have mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of snow showers in the Wood River Valley, and partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow and rain showers in the Magic Valley as a storm system passes by our area to the south. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Sunday as we are going to be in between storm systems. We are then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers in all locations on Monday and Tuesday as a storm system approaches and passes through our area.

The temperatures this weekend and early next week are going to be below average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low 30s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 30s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be a little breezy on Saturday and Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

-----------------------------------------------

TODAY (WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 20):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: SE to North 5-15 mph. High: 40

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: NE to East 5-10 mph. High: 32

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: SE 5-15 mph. Low: 24

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Cold. Winds: North to NE 5-10 mph. Low: 15

TOMORROW (THURSDAY, JANUARY 21):

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Winds: SE to NE 5-15 mph. High: 41

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly to partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of snow showers. Winds: ENE 5-10 mph. High: 32

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of snow and rain showers, mainly after midnight. Winds: SE 5-15 mph. Low: 27

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Winds: North to NE 5-10 mph. Low: 17

FRIDAY, JANUARY 22:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with some isolated snow and rain showers around. A little breezy. High: 40 Low: 26

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with some isolated snow showers around. High: 32 Low: 15

SATURDAY, JANUARY 23:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow and rain showers. Colder and a little breezy. High: 35 Low: 19

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers. High: 30 Low: 8

SUNDAY, JANUARY 24:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow and rain showers. Chilly. High: 35 Low: 22

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Colder. High: 25 Low: 12

MONDAY, JANUARY 25:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with some isolated snow showers around. Chilly and a little breezy. High: 34 Low: 21

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Cold. High: 26 Low: 12

TUESDAY, JANUARY 26:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated snow showers around. Chilly. High: 33

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. Cold. High: 25

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.