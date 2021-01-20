Taylor, Scott Henry

HEYBURN—Scott Henry Taylor, 59, of Salt Lake City, Utah, and formerly of Heyburn, Idaho, passed away Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City.

Scott was born December 4, 1961, in Dayton, Ohio, to Vearl H. Taylor and Saundra K. Weidel Taylor. At a young age he moved with his family to Heyburn, Idaho, where he spent his childhood on the family farm. He graduated from Minico High School in 1980, and then attended school at WyoTech in Laramie, Wyoming. He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the San Antonio Texas Mission and loved the time he spent there. Upon returning home he completed his training as a mechanic at CSI in Twin Falls, Idaho. He then moved to Salt Lake City and started his career as a service advisor at Ken Garff Oldsmobile. He met and married Wendy Roberts and they had three children, Daniel, Shantell, and Geoffery. They later divorced but he remained friends with Wendy and her daughter, Mariah.

Sometime later, he accepted a job at Mike Hale Chevrolet in Park City. In 1999, he met and married Terry Elkington. They loved to travel and especially enjoyed Europe. About eight years ago, he decided to change careers and went to school to become a medical assistant. He really enjoyed his time as a M.A. After graduation he worked at the 4th Street Clinic where he was able to help many people who were less fortunate than he was. A few years ago he was given the opportunity to work at the Neuroscience Department of Intermountain Healthcare in Salt Lake City. Scott loved his work and enjoyed all the people he worked with and cherished the many lasting friendships he cultivated throughout his life.

Scott’s family would like to thank all the doctors and nurses on the Neurology floor at the University of Utah for all they did for him.

Scott his survived by his spouse, Terry Elkington; his mother, Saundra Taylor; his siblings, Gene (Miriam) Taylor, and Kris (Val) Clark; his children, Daniel (Allie) Taylor, Shantell (Jake) Neilson, and Geoffery Taylor; his ex-wife, Wendy Bergen; and her daughter, Mariah Smith; as well as many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Neurology floor at the University of Utah Hospital or IHC.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 21, 2021, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, Idaho, where friends and family will be received from 9 until 10:45 a.m. preceding the service.

Burial will take place later that afternoon in the Grandview Elba Cemetery.

For those unable to attend the service in person, a live webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

Those in attendance will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.