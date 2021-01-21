Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old boy, connections in Boise, Twin Falls and Jerome

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho law enforcement issued an Amber Alert Thursday afternoon for a 1-year-old Ada County boy who is believed to be in imminent danger.

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office says 1-year-old Legend Nico Garza-Cota was abducted by his mother Marisol Garza, 39. The boys have been missing since Tuesday.

Marisol Garza has connections in Boise, Twin Falls, and Jerome. She is described as being 5-foot, 1-inches tall, and weighs 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She has tattoos on her face, left wrist, and on her arms and legs.

She is driving a 2006 Nissan Altima with Idaho license plate number 2C-VC722.

ACTIVE AMBER ALERT-ADA COUNTY

SUSPECT 39-YEAR OLD MARISOL GARZA, WHO

ABDUCTED HER SON, LEGEND GARZA-COTA, ON JAN.19. SHE IS DRIVING A 2006 NISSAN ALTIMA, PLATE NUMBER 2C-VC722, AND LEGEND IS IN IMMINENT DANGER.PLEASE CALL 911 OR (208)377-6790 IF YOU HAVE INFORMATION. pic.twitter.com/RSgm0Psn3N — ISP Alerts (@ISP_Alerts) January 21, 2021

Legend is described as having brown hair, brown eyes and weighs about 30 pounds. He was last seen wearing red shoes and a black coat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ada County Sheriff’s Office at 208-377-6790 or 911.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.