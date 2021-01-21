Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old boy, connections in Boise, Twin Falls and Jerome

The boy is believed to be in imminent danger
The Ada County Sheriff’s Office says 1-year-old Legend Nico Garza-Cota was abducted by his...
The Ada County Sheriff’s Office says 1-year-old Legend Nico Garza-Cota was abducted by his mother Marisol Garza, 39. He is believed to be in imminent danger.(Idaho State Police/Ada County Sheriff's Office)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 3:23 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho law enforcement issued an Amber Alert Thursday afternoon for a 1-year-old Ada County boy who is believed to be in imminent danger.

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office says 1-year-old Legend Nico Garza-Cota was abducted by his mother Marisol Garza, 39. The boys have been missing since Tuesday.

Marisol Garza has connections in Boise, Twin Falls, and Jerome. She is described as being 5-foot, 1-inches tall, and weighs 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She has tattoos on her face, left wrist, and on her arms and legs.

She is driving a 2006 Nissan Altima with Idaho license plate number 2C-VC722.

Legend is described as having brown hair, brown eyes and weighs about 30 pounds. He was last seen wearing red shoes and a black coat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ada County Sheriff’s Office at 208-377-6790 or 911.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 67-year-old Twin Falls man appeared in court Wednesday morning via Zoom, where he faces 25...
Twin Falls man faces 25 counts of sexual exploitation of a child
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: More than 800 cases reported
Stimulus checks go to wrong account.
Tax Preparer: Missing stimulus checks will be sent out by Feb. 1
FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2020, file photo, the Idaho Senate debates a bill, at the Statehouse in...
Idaho Senate starts effort to wrest power from Gov. Little
Pastor wants Twin Falls to become a "Sanctuary City for the Unborn"
UPDATE: City Council rejects proclamation to make Twin Falls a ‘Sanctuary City for Pre-born Babies’

Latest News

Traffic lights removed on intersection in downtown Twin Falls. Intersection between Second...
Traffic lights removed on intersection in downtown Twin Falls
Traffic lights removed on intersection in downtown Twin Falls. Intersection between Second...
Traffic lights removed on intersection in downtown Twin Falls
Idaho State Capitol
Live inside the Boise State Capitol, speaking with ISP Director Col. Kedrick R. Wills
Idaho State Capitol sees calm on presidential Inauguration Day, some protestors present