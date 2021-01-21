Idaho State Capitol sees calm on presidential Inauguration Day, some protestors present

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — When the storming of the U.S. Capitol Building happened on Jan. 6, some Boise residents were concerned similar activity would happen on Inauguration Day at the state capitol building in Boise.

“Yes, because Idaho is a pretty ‘red state’, and there is a lot of angry people that the election was stolen, even though there is no shred of evidence to support that,” said Patrick Corbett, who is a Boise resident.

Local law enforcement took the situation seriously too. Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee said in a Facebook post that the Bosie Police Department was working closely with its local and federal partners to monitor any threats or plans for mass gatherings or protests in the area.

“It seems they are well prepared here. It seems that way,” Corbett said.

One downtown Boise business KMVT talked to said they saw some activity in the months leading up to the election and shortly after, but they were not quite sure if there would be activity on Inauguration Day.

“We had a protest in here (in November) we had a group of about 15 people comes in here and confront the four of us that work here (about face mask required in the store),” said Rose Maclay, manager of Dragonfly.

However, on Inauguration Day, it was actually pretty quiet to the dissatisfaction of one protester KMVT talked to at the Idaho State Capitol Building.

“Yeah, I feel like a lone wolf, like usual,” said a protester.

The Idaho State Police who are in charge of monitoring the state capitol building said they do have increases presence on the capitol grounds, but it’s common for this time of year when the state legislature is in session.

“So we deal with protest here year-round. It is not new to us,” said Col. Kedrick Wills, director of the Idaho State Police. “We don’t have any expectation or any information of disruption in government services.”

At the end of the day, Boise residents were pleased to see a calm and peaceful day on Wednesday and hope it continues for months to come.

“I think we are all breathing a sigh of relief that things will get better, and people will just get along,” Corbett said.

