Advertisement

Can COVID-19 vaccines be mixed and matched?

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 3:50 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Can COVID-19 vaccines be mixed and matched?

Health officials say both doses should be of the same vaccine.

The COVID-19 vaccines rolling out in the United States, the United Kingdom and other parts of the world so far require two shots given a few weeks apart.

In the U.S. where Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are being distributed, health officials say the vaccines are not interchangeable. In England where shots by Pfizer and AstraZeneca are available, officials also say the doses should be consistent.

But in the rare event that the same kind isn’t available or if it’s not known what was given for the first shot, English officials say it’s OK to give whichever vaccine is available for the second shot. Since the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines focus on the spike protein that coats the coronavirus, they say a mismatched dose is better than partial protection.

But without any studies, vaccine doses should not be mixed, said Naor Bar-Zeev, a vaccine expert at Johns Hopkins University.

If people do happen to get a different vaccine for their second shot by accident, Bar-Zeev said it is likely “to work fine and likely to be well tolerated,” but evidence is needed to be sure.

___

The AP is answering your questions about the coronavirus in this series. Submit them at: FactCheck@AP.org.

Read previous Viral Questions:

Should I get a COVID-19 vaccine if I’ve had the virus?

If I’ve already had the coronavirus, can I get it again?

How quickly do I need a second vaccine shot?

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 67-year-old Twin Falls man appeared in court Wednesday morning via Zoom, where he faces 25...
Twin Falls man faces 25 counts of sexual exploitation of a child
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: More than 800 cases reported
Stimulus checks go to wrong account.
Tax Preparer: Missing stimulus checks will be sent out by Feb. 1
FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2020, file photo, the Idaho Senate debates a bill, at the Statehouse in...
Idaho Senate starts effort to wrest power from Gov. Little
Pastor wants Twin Falls to become a "Sanctuary City for the Unborn"
UPDATE: City Council rejects proclamation to make Twin Falls a ‘Sanctuary City for Pre-born Babies’

Latest News

The Idaho House of Representatives debates a constitutional amendment in the Statehouse in...
Idaho House OKs plan to let lawmakers call special sessions
President Joe Biden signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on...
Biden halts border wall building after Trump’s final surge
Jackpot opens up a senior center for it's community
Jackpot opens up a senior center for it's community
Women in the U.S. Air Force will soon have more options when it comes to how they wear their...
Air Force to expand women’s hair style options
ADVANCE FOR SATURDAY, MARCH 5 AND THEREAFTER - In a Feb. 17, 2016 photo, the Idaho State Police...
Idaho police tested more than 300 rape kits last year