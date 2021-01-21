Advertisement

Children’s Museum of the Magic Valley secures site for location

“Twin Falls has needed one of these for a long time”
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 5:34 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Children’s Museum of the Magic Valley has secured a location for its museum.

For the past two years, the organization has been a traveling museum, going to different schools and parks offering activities for children.

But the group has been working with the Urban Renewal Agency to find a place in the downtown area for the museum.

It will be on the corner of Third Avenue South and Idaho Street.

The museum will offer hands-on learning activities and exhibits for area children to come to learn about.

“Bringing it to the community is of the utmost priority right now, and just to get it going and have it for the Twin Falls community because Twin Falls has needed one of these for a long time,” said Paula Weeks, one of the members of the board.

The Children’s Museum will continue with its traveling museum once it is safe to do so while the building is being built.

They hope to be able to open their doors in 2024.

