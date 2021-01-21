CSI men’s basketball will rely on depth in 2021

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho men’s basketball team finished just a game above .500 a year ago. This year, they start the season ranked 12th.

“I think we’ve had 65 practices to date, and no official game,” said men’s basketball Head Coach Jeff Reinert.

It’s been a long time coming for the Golden Eagles. Last year, the team relied on Mike Hood, who broke the CSI single-season scoring record. This year, the team’s biggest asset is depth.

“We can throw anyone of our 18 (players) out there,” said sophomore forward Maurice Barnett. “They’ll make an instant impact and a great impact on our team to give our team a chance to win the game.”

With numbers, come options and versatility.

“A team that can play all around the court,” said sophomore forward Sebastian Reynoso-Jimenez. “We can play inside, we can play outside, we can play slow, we can play fast, so we can pretty much do everything.”

Coach Reinert may have some tough decisions to make when it comes to playing time, but he knows his team is really athletic, talented and mature.

“If we don’t come out great, I can sub early, and often if they’re not locked in and ready to go,” Reinert said. “So hopefully we’ll get off to great starts and we can sub and use our depth and our talent.”

Reinert will still look to his five returning sophomores to show the new guys the way. But the end goal, as always for CSI basketball, is to finish the season at the top.

“We don’t have any excuses this year why things don’t go well,” Reinert said.

CSI will start the season at home Friday at 7:30 p.m. against Community Christian College.

Saturday, the Golden Eagles will play against Northeastern Junior College at 7:30 p.m.

All games can be streamed on the Scenic West Network.

