Advertisement

Deputies: Coyote pulled from SC elementary school restroom

Berkeley County Sheriff's Office traffic deputies and staff members of Cane Bay Elementary...
Berkeley County Sheriff's Office traffic deputies and staff members of Cane Bay Elementary School worked together to catch a coyote that wandered into the school.(Source: Berkeley County Sheriff's Office/WCSC)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 10:03 AM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - Berkeley County school traffic deputies and staffers worked together to expel a coyote that wandered into an elementary school building Wednesday, WCSC reported.

A post from the sheriff’s office Community Action Team joked the coyote is the newest mascot for Cane Bay Elementary School.

The coyote, nicknamed 'Wiley,' was discovered in a school restroom and apparently wandered into...
The coyote, nicknamed 'Wiley,' was discovered in a school restroom and apparently wandered into the building during drop-off, deputies said.(Source: Berkeley County Sheriff's Office/WCSC)

The animal apparently sneaked into the school during drop off, deputies say.

Deputies and school staff members worked together to rescue “Wiley” from a school restroom without any injuries, the post states.

Copyright 2021 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 67-year-old Twin Falls man appeared in court Wednesday morning via Zoom, where he faces 25...
Twin Falls man faces 25 counts of sexual exploitation of a child
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: More than 800 cases reported
Stimulus checks go to wrong account.
Tax Preparer: Missing stimulus checks will be sent out by Feb. 1
FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2020, file photo, the Idaho Senate debates a bill, at the Statehouse in...
Idaho Senate starts effort to wrest power from Gov. Little
Pastor wants Twin Falls to become a "Sanctuary City for the Unborn"
UPDATE: City Council rejects proclamation to make Twin Falls a ‘Sanctuary City for Pre-born Babies’

Latest News

FILE - In this April 14, 2016 file photo, a Chinese national flag flutters against the office...
Chinese Embassy Twitter account locked for “dehumanization”
People and security forces gather at the site of a deadly bomb attack in a market selling used...
Twin suicide bombings rock central Baghdad, at least 32 dead
President Joe Biden, accompanied by first lady Jill Biden, places his hand over his heart...
US official: Biden proposing 5-year extension of nuclear treaty with Russia
Department of Transportation nominee Pete Buttigieg is testifying during a Senate committee...
Biden Cabinet: Buttigieg urges big funds for transportation
Department of Transportation nominee Pete Buttigieg is testifying during a Senate committee...
Buttigieg to look at masks on all forms of transportation