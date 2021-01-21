Advertisement

Idaho House OKs plan to let lawmakers call special sessions

The Idaho House of Representatives debates a constitutional amendment in the Statehouse in...
The Idaho House of Representatives debates a constitutional amendment in the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho, on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. A constitutional amendment allowing the part-time Idaho Legislature to call itself back into session has passed the House and is headed to the Senate. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler)(Keith Ridler | AP)
By KEITH RIDLER
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 4:59 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A constitutional amendment allowing the part-time Idaho Legislature to call itself into a special session has passed the House and is headed to the Senate.

The House mustered the two-thirds vote required to approve the legislation, which supporters say is needed to provide a check on the governor’s authority. The measure stems from lawmaker dissatisfaction with restrictions that Republican Gov. Brad Little put in place last March to reduce coronavirus infections and deaths.

The legislation must also pass the Senate with a two-thirds majority before going to voters in the November 2022 general election.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

