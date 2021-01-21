Advertisement

Idaho lawmakers tweak bill in power struggle with governor

Republican Rep. Jason Monks testifies before the House State Affairs Committee in the...
Republican Rep. Jason Monks testifies before the House State Affairs Committee in the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho, on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. House lawmakers fine-tuned legislation Wednesday in their power struggle with Republican Gov. Brad Little over emergency declarations stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.(Keith Ridler | AP)
By KEITH RIDLER
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 10:07 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — House lawmakers are fine-tuning legislation in their power struggle with Republican Gov. Brad Little over emergency declarations stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

The House State Affairs Committee on Wednesday killed one bill and replaced it with a reworded version that seeks to give the Legislature, not the governor, the power to extend emergency declarations.

The new bill contains a significant change in that it also would limit government entities like health districts from taking actions that don’t follow emergency declaration guidelines set by the Legislature.

Lawmakers say they were left out of the decision-making process concerning coronavirus restrictions that started in March.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 67-year-old Twin Falls man appeared in court Wednesday morning via Zoom, where he faces 25...
Twin Falls man faces 25 counts of sexual exploitation of a child
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: More than 800 cases reported
Stimulus checks go to wrong account.
Tax Preparer: Missing stimulus checks will be sent out by Feb. 1
FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2020, file photo, the Idaho Senate debates a bill, at the Statehouse in...
Idaho Senate starts effort to wrest power from Gov. Little
Pastor wants Twin Falls to become a "Sanctuary City for the Unborn"
UPDATE: City Council rejects proclamation to make Twin Falls a ‘Sanctuary City for Pre-born Babies’

Latest News

Gov. Little visited Twin Falls Wednesday to discuss COVID-19 and the inauguration.
Idaho governor confident in capitol security
FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, the Idaho Senate gathers in the Statehouse in...
Idaho senators warned of possible COVID-19 exposure
IKE MANY STUDENTS ACROSS THE NATION, KIDS AT WENDELL SCHOOLS IN GOODING COUNTY HAVE HAD TO...
Wendell students excited to be back in school
Lawmakers in the House have rejected a request from one of its members to allow her and others...
Idaho House rejects remote participation amid virus concerns