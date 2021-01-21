Advertisement

Idaho man sentenced to 25 years for child pornography

Smith pleaded guilty late last year
Andrew Neil Smith, a 33-year-old Caldwell resident, was sentenced Wednesday.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 12:00 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho man has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for producing child pornography.

Andrew Neil Smith, a 33-year-old Caldwell resident, was sentenced Wednesday. U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill also ordered Smith to serve 10 years of supervised release following his prison term.

Federal agents searched Smith’s home after a 10-year-old child reported that Smith had sexually abused her, according to court records.

U.S. Attorney Bart Davis said in a prepared statement released Thursday that the agents found child pornography on Smith’s cell phone and that Smith admitted to abusing the child and making videos of the abuse.

Smith pleaded guilty late last year.

