Idaho police tested more than 300 rape kits last year

ADVANCE FOR SATURDAY, MARCH 5 AND THEREAFTER - In a Feb. 17, 2016 photo, the Idaho State Police Forensic Services lab tests for DNA samples. The submission of rape kits for DNA collection is left entirely up to law enforcement discretion and the submission rates vary widely among police departments in Idaho. A bill proposed by Rep. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, this legislative session would change how sexual assault kits are tracked by all law enforcement agencies in Idaho and could provide some general explanations as to why some may go untested. The bill is currently working its way through the Statehouse. (Idaho Press-Tribune via Idaho State Police via AP)(AP)
By Idaho Statesman
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 4:35 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An annual report from the Idaho State Police shows fewer sexual assault evidence kits were submitted to the state for testing last year.

In 2020, 477 kits were collected at medical facilities across the state, and of those 334 were submitted to the Idaho State Police forensic services lab. The Idaho Statesman reports that is a decrease from 2019 when the lab saw 612 submissions.

However, many of the 2019 sexual assault kits were old, previously untested ones that were being submitted in compliance with a series of new state laws intended to reduce the state’s kit backlog.

