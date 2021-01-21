Advertisement

Jackpot opens community senior center

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 9:17 AM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JACKPOT, Nevada (KMVT/KSVT) — The town of Jackpot has opened a senior center for the community.

Directly behind the Jackpot Fire Station, the new senior center is located in what was once the town’s courthouse.

“Brian Hugill, who is our fire chief, and runs the fire department, talked to a judge who actually owned the building and the judge said that they wanted to tear it down,” said Bill Dimmitt, the director of the senior center. “He convinced them that they shouldn’t tear it down. Well, they said if you donate it to a senior center and a senior center only, then we’ll leave the building.”

It took a while to get all the right permits and licensing to open the center, but as of Monday, the senior center is open.

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday they will offer a place for people to get together and enjoy each other’s company.

“After COVID departs, we will have books, magazines, more games,” Dimmitt said. “Right now we have bingo, which we are using cards that can be sterilized after they’re done. We are also using erasable ink for that.”

Much of Jackpot’s community is retired, or people traveling through, and they want this to be a place where people can go if they need help or transportation and also feel connected to their neighbors.

“I think this is very, very good for senior citizens of Jackpot,” said John Bhasker, a Jackpot resident. “You know it’s wintertime, all the people are sitting home.”

Wednesday is the second day being open, and they look forward to seeing more smiling faces come through the doors.

“Seniors, a lot of them, maybe most of them are sitting at home, all alone,” Dimmitt said. “Maybe they’ve lost their wives or husbands, maybe they have empty nest syndrome, their children are out of the house. This gives them a reason to get out of the house and not just waste away.”

For more information visit their website.

