Jerome stays undefeated in conference play after big win over Burley
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Burley’s three wins on the season have come from beating conference opponents.
Jerome knows that if there’s a team who is looking for an upset, it’s the Bobcats, who are just one game out of first place.
The Tigers hosted the Bobcats Tuesday night.
First highlight, a little defense, as Alfredo Ortiz stuffs Jarrett Orthman’s attempt at a jumper.
Burley’s defense results in a turnover and points, with Stockon Page picking up the steal and taking it in for the game’s first basket. He led burley with 11.
Tigers answer, with big Mikey Lloyd checking out the downtown location, he had 17 points.
Bobcats take the lead as Adam Kloepfer kisses one off the glass, a 10 point night for the junior.
Later in the first quarter, Bobcats down one, scramble for the loose ball and Kloepfer comes up with it.
But no one could stop Scott Cook, the sophomore with a game-high 23 points and Jerome remains undefeated in conference with a 59-47 victory.
OTHER SCORES:
Minico 63, Canyon Ridge 50
Century 62, Twin Falls 46: Tyler Robbins led the Bruins with 10 points. Kurtis Christensen added nine. Eli Williams scored 19 for the Diamondbacks, while Emmett Holt provided 15.
Mountain Home 48, Wood River 42: Brandon Bethel had 23 points & Hyrum Wright had a double double with 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Tigers.
Valley 50, Gooding 46
Rimrock 49, Glenns Ferry 41
Dietrich 72, Carey 52
Hansen 55, Hagerman 25
GIRLS BASKETBALL:
Jerome 55, Minico 47: Four players scored in double-figures for the Tigers.
Gooding 45, Buhl 32
Filer 48, Kimberly 27
Wendell 46, Declo 37
Murtaugh 63, Lighthouse Christian 48: Addison Stoker paced the Red Devils with 16 points. Amanda Elorrieta added 12. Kynlee Thornton had a game-high 23 points in the loss.
Raft River 64, Glenns Ferry 36
Oakley 36, Shoshone 29
Carey 49, Dietrich 43
Richfield 41, Castleford 24
Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.