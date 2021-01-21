Jerome stays undefeated in conference play after big win over Burley

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Burley’s three wins on the season have come from beating conference opponents.

Jerome knows that if there’s a team who is looking for an upset, it’s the Bobcats, who are just one game out of first place.

The Tigers hosted the Bobcats Tuesday night.

First highlight, a little defense, as Alfredo Ortiz stuffs Jarrett Orthman’s attempt at a jumper.

Burley’s defense results in a turnover and points, with Stockon Page picking up the steal and taking it in for the game’s first basket. He led burley with 11.

Tigers answer, with big Mikey Lloyd checking out the downtown location, he had 17 points.

Bobcats take the lead as Adam Kloepfer kisses one off the glass, a 10 point night for the junior.

Later in the first quarter, Bobcats down one, scramble for the loose ball and Kloepfer comes up with it.

But no one could stop Scott Cook, the sophomore with a game-high 23 points and Jerome remains undefeated in conference with a 59-47 victory.

OTHER SCORES:

Minico 63, Canyon Ridge 50

Century 62, Twin Falls 46: Tyler Robbins led the Bruins with 10 points. Kurtis Christensen added nine. Eli Williams scored 19 for the Diamondbacks, while Emmett Holt provided 15.

Mountain Home 48, Wood River 42: Brandon Bethel had 23 points & Hyrum Wright had a double double with 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Tigers.

Valley 50, Gooding 46

Rimrock 49, Glenns Ferry 41

Dietrich 72, Carey 52

Hansen 55, Hagerman 25

GIRLS BASKETBALL:

Jerome 55, Minico 47: Four players scored in double-figures for the Tigers.

Gooding 45, Buhl 32

Filer 48, Kimberly 27

Wendell 46, Declo 37

Murtaugh 63, Lighthouse Christian 48: Addison Stoker paced the Red Devils with 16 points. Amanda Elorrieta added 12. Kynlee Thornton had a game-high 23 points in the loss.

Raft River 64, Glenns Ferry 36

Oakley 36, Shoshone 29

Carey 49, Dietrich 43

Richfield 41, Castleford 24

