Kimberly baseball player signs with Treasure Valley Community College

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Kimberly baseball player will continue his playing career just down the interstate. Hayden Anthony signed with Treasure Valley Community College Wednesday afternoon.

The middle infielder hopes to make a big impact for the Chukars and eventually transfer to a four-year school.

Anthony chose Treasure Valley over the College of Idaho and the move to Ontario, Oregon is still close enough for his family and former coaches to come watch him.

Anthony explained, “they were super respectful and showed knowledge in me and just wanted me to play there and it’s a great atmosphere over there.”

Kimberly High School varsity baseball coach Simon Olsen says Anthony is confident and that competitive spirit encourages his teammates to push him even harder.

“At the end of his sophomore year in {American} Legion, I got after him for some attitude stuff in the middle of a game and he came up to me after the game and said coach, I want to play college baseball and I’m going to do whatever I need to,” Olsen explained. “Just that little flip in his attitude has been huge.”

The Bulldogs look to make up for lost time when they take the field this spring. Coach Olsen took the summer off from coaching Legion baseball and so he’s more ready than ever.

