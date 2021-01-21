Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Thursday, January 21, 2021

We are going to have mostly cloudy skies today with a chance of snow showers in the Wood River Valley and a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the Magic Valley as some moisture from a storm system along the West Coast tries to stream into our area. Tonight is then going to have partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain and snow showers before midnight. Tomorrow is then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated mountain snow and valley snow/rain showers around as a storm system begins to approach our area from the south and west. The temperatures today and tomorrow are also going to continue to be near to slightly above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the low to mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 30s and low 40s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be a little breezy tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be some scattered snow showers around tomorrow night and Saturday morning, mainly in locations south of I-84, as a storm system passes by our area to the south. Also, in locations that do see some of this snow, a couple inches of snow accumulation is possible. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on Saturday in the Magic Valley, and we are going to have mostly sunny skies on Saturday in the Wood River Valley. It is also going to be chilly and a little breezy on Saturday as highs are going to be in the low to mid 30s, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected on Sunday as an upper level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. We are then going to have mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of snow showers on Monday, and partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated snow showers around on Tuesday and Wednesday as an upper level trough sets up along the West Coast and tries to stream some moisture into our area.

The temperatures from Sunday through Wednesday are going to be below average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid 20s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 30s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be a little breezy on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

TODAY (THURSDAY, JANUARY 21):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Winds: SE to NE 5-15 mph. High: 41

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a few snow showers. Winds: NE to SE 5-10 mph. High: 31

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and rain showers before midnight. Winds: SE 5-15 mph. Low: 27

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers before midnight. Winds: North 5-10 mph. Low: 17

TOMORROW (FRIDAY, JANUARY 22):

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated rain and snow showers around. A little breezy. Winds: East to ENE 5-20 mph. High: 41

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Winds: NE to East 5-10 mph. High: 33

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Cloudy with some scattered snow showers around, mainly in locations south of I-84. Winds: NW 5-15 mph. Low: 27

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds: NE to North 5-15 mph. Low: 15

SATURDAY, JANUARY 23:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly to partly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers, mainly during the morning and mainly in locations south of I-84. Colder and a little breezy. High: 34 Low: 20

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. A little breezy during the morning. High: 31 Low: 8

SUNDAY, JANUARY 24:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Chilly. High: 36 Low: 21

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. Colder. High: 25 Low: 12

MONDAY, JANUARY 25:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Chilly and a little breezy. High: 35 Low: 21

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Cold. High: 26 Low: 12

TUESDAY, JANUARY 26:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated snow showers around. Chilly. High: 33 Low: 20

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated snow showers around. Cold. High: 26 Low: 11

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 27:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Chilly. High: 36

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Cold. High: 25

