Traffic lights removed on intersection in downtown Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After a 90-day trial period bagging traffic control signals on an intersection in downtown Twin Falls, the signals are being taken down for good.

The traffic control signals at the intersection of Second Avenue West and Fairfield Street have been taken down.

The city bagged the signals for the last 90 days to see if the lights were needed.

A study by the Idaho Transportation Department and the city determined delays experienced by drivers were reduced without the lights.

“There wasn’t an increased risk or hazard to pedestrians or traffic, and also the traffic counts and times, as well as pedestrian crossings, were expedited,” said Public Information Officer with the city of Twin Falls Josh Palmer. “It was operating more efficiently.”

The intersection on Second Avenue is now a through street. On Fairfield Street, the intersection is a two-way stop.

The city says they will use some of the traffic control boxes on Shoshone Street in the future.

