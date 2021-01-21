Valley’s balanced scoring leads to 10th straight win

HAZELTON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Valley was riding a nine-game win streak entering Wednesday night when they played host to the Raft River Trojans.

Vikings score within the opening seconds, nice feed from Omar Campos to Kyle Christensen, 14 points on the night for the sophomore.

Trojans answer, Ryan Spaeth posts up, he gets the basket and one. Spaeth, a game-high 16 points.

Then Campos goes to work, first the three from the top of the key, then one in our direct view, Campos with 13 points on the night, 11 of them in the first quarter alone.

Trojans trying to keep up, Lad Hansen with the three, nothing but net. But it’s not enough.

The Vikings led 36-19 at the break

And they would cruise to the 72-54 win, improving to 12-1 on the season.

Rawlin Godfrey and Jadon Johnson added 15 and 13 points respectively for the Vikings.

OTHER SCORES:

Kimberly 52, Wood River 36

Wendell 46, American Falls 25

Lighthouse Christian 61, Butte County 54: Collin Holloway paced the Lions with 22 points, Clay Silva had 15, while freshman Jack DeJong scored 11. Butte;s leading scorers was Boone with 17, and Tyler G. with 10.

Richfield 61, Castleford 45

Hansen 48, Murtaugh 39

GIRLS SCORES:

Mountain Home 49, Twin Falls 32: Keeli Peterson was the only Bruin in double-figures, as she scored 11 points and pulled down six rebounds.

Burley 45, Canyon Ridge 27: Amari Whiting had 26 points, while Lyndzey Searle added seven.

Filer 72, Wood River 37

American Falls 35, Buhl 10

BOWLING:

Boys

Minico defeated Wendell 12/2

Burley Defeated Wendell 10/4

Declo Defeated Wendell 10/4

High Individuals

Minico - Trevor Hager 269

Burley - Kaden Stone 201

Declo - Zane 161

Wendell - Jacob Vieira 183

